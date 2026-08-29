President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan

29 August 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Brother,

On this landmark occasion—the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan—I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your brotherly people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Since gaining independence, brotherly Uzbekistan has followed a path of comprehensive and dynamic development, achieving remarkable success and earning high authority and respect both regionally and internationally. Under your wise leadership and guided by your strategic vision, large-scale reforms and construction projects have been successfully implemented across all areas, significant economic progress has been achieved, and the social welfare of the population has been ensured.

Your tireless efforts, together with the profound trust and support of your people for the state policy you firmly pursue, lie at the heart of all the achievements Uzbekistan has made and the goals it has attained. As a brotherly country and ally, we consider every success of Uzbekistan our own and take immense pride in it. Every time I visit your unique and hospitable country, I witness firsthand its significant accomplishments. I fondly recall my recent state visit to the brotherly country and my meeting with you.

Built upon shared historical and cultural roots, unwavering friendship, and brotherhood, Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations today stand at their highest level. The further comprehensive development and strengthening of our bilateral relations with Uzbekistan remain among our top priorities. I am pleased that, through our joint efforts, our interstate relations and alliance are growing stronger day by day, while our multifaceted cooperation is enriched with new practical substance.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to successfully fulfill the honorable mission entrusted to us to preserve our greatest asset—the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan unity—to develop our comprehensive cooperation, and to constantly strengthen our alliance.

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

On this historic day, sharing in your joy and that of the brotherly people of Uzbekistan, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and wish the Republic of Uzbekistan continuous prosperity, well-being, and progress."