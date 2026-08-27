Qatar, Iran consider joint effort to secure shipping in Strait of Hormuz

27 August 2026 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran and Qatar discussed an agreement on implementing a "joint project to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz."

According to Al Jazeera, the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s press service reported that the issue was discussed during a meeting in Tehran between the foreign ministers of Qatar and Iran.

The ministers also discussed a proposed framework for establishing a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Recent developments in the region, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation and creating an appropriate environment for dialogue, were reviewed. These efforts will contribute to strengthening regional security and stability," Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA/via Reuters