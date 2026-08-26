Lachin City Day to be celebrated with grand cultural program

26 August 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Lachin City Day will be celebrated for the fourth time on August 26 with a series of cultural events.

The celebrations are being organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District.

State and government officials, Lachin residents who have returned to their homeland, cultural figures and numerous guests will attend the event.

A variety of cultural programs will be held at different locations across Lachin as part of the celebrations. The program will include art exhibitions, theatrical performances for children and other cultural activities.

A grand concert featuring prominent Azerbaijani artists and artistic groups will also be held. The program will showcase a rich selection of performances reflecting the heritage of Azerbaijani national music and the country's traditional dance culture.

August 26 was declared Lachin City Day by a presidential decree in 2023. The date marks Lachin's return to Azerbaijani control in 2022.

Since then, reconstruction work has continued in the city, with new homes, roads and public facilities being built. Lachin residents have also started returning to the city as part of the resettlement process.

The annual City Day celebrations bring together residents, government officials, cultural figures and guests to mark the occasion and highlight Lachin's cultural heritage.