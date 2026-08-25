Lachin hosts Azerbaijan-Armenia energy cooperation talks
A meeting was held in Lachin on August 25 between representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Azerenerji OJSC, and representatives of Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Electric Power System Operator company.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the sides discussed opportunities for the import and export of electricity between the two countries, as well as possible options for coordinating the energy infrastructure of the two countries at the state border for this purpose.
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