Drone strikes reported at oil facilities in Russia

25 August 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A large-scale drone attack was reported overnight in several Russian regions, including Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Region, with damage reported at residential areas and an oil refinery facility.

According to Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, drone debris fell on the territory of the Afipskaya railway station in the settlement of Afipsky. Two people were killed and two others were injured in the incident.

At least 10 private houses were also damaged in Afipsky, according to local authorities. A fire broke out at one of the damaged homes, while another blaze was reported on the territory of an oil refinery.

The attack also reportedly targeted the Novoshakhtinsk oil products refinery in Rostov Region. The Supernova+ Telegram channel reported that drones attacked the facility. However, Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar did not mention the refinery in his morning statement.

Slyusar said that four private houses in Novoshakhtinsk were damaged as a result of falling drone debris. He reported that no one was injured in the incident.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 148 aerial targets during the night. According to the ministry, the targets were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk and Rostov regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Crimea.

The ministry also said that aerial targets were intercepted over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.