Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in Ukrainian flag colors
The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag.
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yurii Husyev, shared information about the initiative on his social media account.
“Baku is special tonight! Thank you, Azerbaijan!” the ambassador wrote.
Ukraine celebrates its main national holiday, Independence Day, on August 24. The holiday commemorates the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991.
The declaration was subsequently endorsed in a nationwide referendum held on December 1, 1991. The vote formally confirmed Ukraine’s independence and the restoration of its sovereignty as an independent state following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
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