Leyla Aliyeva views works from first Bukhara Biennial [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On August 24, Leyla Aliyeva viewed several artworks from the Bukhara Biennial during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan.
Organized by the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), the Bukhara Biennial has emerged as one of Central Asia's major cultural events since its inaugural edition in 2025.
An exhibition in Bukhara currently features around 70 works by local and international artists from the first Biennial. The second Bukhara Biennial is scheduled to take place in 2027.
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