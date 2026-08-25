Kocharyan detained as Pashinyan feud with former president’s family escalates

25 August 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan has been taken to the Anti-Corruption Committee, according to Armenian opposition lawmaker Agnesa Khamoyan of the Armenia bloc.

Khamoyan said searches were conducted at the homes of Kocharyan and his younger son, Levon Kocharyan, as well as at several properties belonging to the family.

Bagrat Mikoyan, head of the former president's office, confirmed that Kocharyan had been detained.

According to sources cited by Armenian media, the tax authorities have sealed a Toyota dealership owned by the Kocharyan family. Investigative activities are also reportedly underway at the Orange Fitness sports complex.

The developments come a day after Levon Kocharyan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan engaged in a verbal confrontation in parliament.

During the exchange, Pashinyan reportedly said he would strip the lawmaker of all his property and that Kocharyan would not be able to pass the assets on to his children and grandchildren.