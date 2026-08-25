Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum enters second day in Tashkent

25 August 2026 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum has begun in Tashkent, focusing on the practical application of digital currencies across the Greater Silk Road region, the development of cross-border fintech corridors and efforts to strengthen investment cooperation.

The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Singapore-based international network Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN).

The event has brought together more than 6,000 participants and around 200 speakers from 74 countries, including heads of regulatory authorities, representatives of relevant ministries, international financial institutions and investors whose combined assets under management exceed $4 billion.

During the key sessions on the second day, delegates and experts are discussing practical steps for transitioning from traditional banking to digital financial ecosystems, the development of Open Banking, and regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Other key topics include the launch of Regulatory Sandbox 2.0 by Uzbekistan’s financial regulator, the implementation of venture capital programs and legislative initiatives related to Islamic finance.

Forum participants are also placing particular emphasis on cybersecurity and personal data protection amid the growing use of artificial intelligence in the financial sector. Discussions will also focus on creating a favorable environment for attracting international technology startups.