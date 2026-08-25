Oil tanker comes under attack near Oman

25 August 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A tanker carrying oil was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred about nine nautical miles (16.6 kilometers) northeast of Ash-Shisha. It was noted that an unidentified projectile hit the ship’s engine room, leaving the tanker disabled.

The exact nature of the projectile remained unclear as officials began their assessment.

The crew is reported to be safe. At present, there are no reports of possible environmental damage resulting from the incident.

UKMTO has urged vessel captains to report any suspicious activity in the area. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident comes a day after reports emerged that an oil tanker caught fire following an attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

The UKMTO did not identify who launched the projectile nor has anyone yet taken responsibility. However, the strike comes as Iran has been enforcing a military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran started the ongoing war in late February.