U.S. Air Force C-17 lands in Moscow

25 August 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on Tuesday morning, August 25.

According Flightradar24, the aircraft, operating under the callsign RCH4555 and bearing registration 07-7181, departed Riga at approximately 8:50 a.m. Moscow time. Its flight ended at Vnukovo at around 10:04 a.m.

Flightradar24 currently shows no further tracking information for the aircraft, indicating that it is either outside the service’s coverage area or has already landed.

The aircraft’s recent flight history shows that it arrived in Riga on August 23. Its previous departure point was listed as Camp Springs, Maryland, home to Joint Base Andrews, the U.S. military installation associated with presidential air transport, including Air Force One.

The C-17 Globemaster III is a heavy military transport aircraft operated by the U.S. Air Force and is designed to carry troops, equipment and cargo over long distances.

The purpose of the aircraft’s flight to Moscow was not immediately clear from the publicly available.

Image: Alina Nizamova