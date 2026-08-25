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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Azerbaijan’s tomato exports grow as non-Russian markets expand

25 August 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s tomato exports grow as non-Russian markets expand
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Russia remained the dominant destination for Azerbaijani tomato exports in the first half of 2026, although shipments to other markets increased significantly, indicating a gradual expansion in the geography of exports. Azerbaijan also increased tomato exports to Poland, with volumes rising...

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