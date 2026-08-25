Azerbaijan women's volleyball team defeats Romania in European Championship [PHOTOS]
The Azerbaijani women's volleyball team secured a dramatic 3–2 win over Romania in their Group C match at the European Volleyball Championship, held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
Playing in front of a home crowd, Azerbaijan delivered a strong performance to claim a hard-fought victory.
The result keeps Azerbaijan at the top of Group C with eight points and marks the team's third consecutive win in the tournament. They previously defeated Portugal 3–1 and Spain 3–0.
Azerbaijan's next matches will be against Belgium and the Netherlands.
The 2026 CEV Women's Volleyball European Championship is jointly hosted by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the Czech Republic and Sweden from August 21 to September 6.
Group C matches are being played in Azerbaijan, with the national teams of Azerbaijan, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain competing in the group.
Baku is hosting the Group C matches at the National Gymnastics Arena from August 21 to 28.
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