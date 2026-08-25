Carpet Museum showcases cultural heritage at Budapest Folk Art Festival [PHOTOS]

25 August 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has represented the country at the 40th International Folk Art Festival in Budapest for the second year in a row.

During the festival, visitors attended master classes on carpet weaving and kelaghayi, gaining insight into traditional techniques and the cultural meanings of the patterns and colours associated with these crafts.

The museum's stand featured examples of Azerbaijan's carpet-weaving and kelaghayi traditions, both included on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Visitors could also explore books dedicated to these traditional art forms.

The museum took part in the festival with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, and the Azerbaijan House in Hungary.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularisation and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.