Iranian state TV targets Trump’s son with threats and alleged $10 million bounty

25 August 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian state television has broadcast a video targeting Barron Trump, the 20-year-old son of US President Donald Trump, claiming that his movements have been monitored and that a $10 million bounty has been placed on him.

The roughly three-minute video was produced by media affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and aired on Channel 3 of Iranian state television under the title “Where and how should we kill Barron Trump?”

The footage purports to identify the location of Barron Trump’s university, his escort vehicles and the positions of his US Secret Service protection, while claiming that his movements have been “fully monitored.” The reported $10 million bounty, however, could not be independently verified.

The broadcast also claimed that a woman had managed to get past Barron Trump’s security detail and meet him privately before allegedly providing information to those behind the programme. It further claimed that he communicates privately through voice and text on Xbox away from his security detail. These claims could not be independently verified.

The broadcast is the latest in a series of threats and targeting efforts by Iranian state-affiliated media involving members of the Trump family. A similar IRGC-linked video released in July focused on Melania Trump, purporting to detail her movements and potential security vulnerabilities.