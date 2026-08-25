Baku to host IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon for first time

25 August 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "ALUFAR IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU" triathlon will be held in Baku on September 5, marking the first time in Azerbaijan's sporting history that the city hosts an "IRONMAN 70.3" event.

The race is being organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

Hosting an "IRONMAN 70.3" event in Baku is a significant milestone for Azerbaijani sport. The event will place Baku among the cities around the world that host international "IRONMAN 70.3" races. Athletes from 62 countries are expected to take part, with around 1,500 participants in total.

The race will begin with a 1.9-kilometre swimming segment in the Caspian Sea. The 90.1-kilometre cycling course will pass through various parts of Baku, offering participants views of different parts of the city. The 21.1-kilometre running segment will take place along the Baku Boulevard, with the finish line located near the "Seven Beauties" fountain.

The top 25 male and female athletes will qualify for the 2027 IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon World Championship in the United States.

IRONMAN is one of the world's best-known international triathlon series. The first IRONMAN race was held in Hawaii in 1978. As part of IRONMAN Week, the "IRONKIDS" and "Fun Run" races will also take place on September 4 for participants of different age groups. Children aged 5–8 will run 500 metres, those aged 9–13 will cover 1 kilometre, and participants aged 14–17 will complete a 2-kilometre course in the "IRONKIDS" race. The 5-kilometre "Fun Run" will be open to participants aged 18 and above.

Alongside the main triathlon, these events will expand the IRONMAN Week programme and bring together participants from different age groups.

A triathlon consists of three disciplines: swimming, cycling and running.

It is worth noting that Baku holds the title of World Sports Capital for the first time in 2026. Hosting the "ALUFAR IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU" further strengthens Baku's position as a host city for major international sporting events.