MyStart scholarship provides support for audiovisual arts students abroad [PHOTOS]

25 August 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, an official meeting has been held under the MyStart special scholarship programme. The meeting brought together students currently studying audiovisual arts at universities abroad, as well as those planning to begin their studies in the field this year.

During the meeting, director of the Azerbaijan Republic Cinema Agency (ARKA) Rashad Azizov addressed the participants and provided detailed information about the

"Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Culture Concept, highlighting the importance of developing the audiovisual industry and shaping state cultural policy within the framework of the strategy.

Rashad Jafarov, director of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Yaradıcı Center), also spoke at the event.

He outlined the significance of launching the MyStart programme, its key objectives, and the opportunities it offers young people to pursue education abroad. According to him, the programme has so far supported 60 talented young people admitted to universities abroad, covering the cost of their education.

Film scholar Aydin Kazimzade then spoke about the history of Azerbaijani cinema, examining its distinctive features at different stages of development and emphasizing the importance of the connection between cinema and the traditions of national art.

The meeting concluded with wishes for success in the new academic year, further achievements, and successful professional careers for the participants.