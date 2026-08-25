Bitcoin rises above $80,500 in strongest rally since 2023

25 August 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

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Bitcoin’s price has surpassed $80,500. The world’s leading cryptocurrency gained more than 20% over three days last week, marking its strongest three-day rally since 2023. Bitcoin is currently trading at $80,567.

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