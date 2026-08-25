International guests explore National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

25 August 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ren Quanxiu, head of the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts, one of China’s leading art academies, and Yuri Stanbek Shygaev, a People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic, visited the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

During their visit, they explored the museum's permanent collections and temporary exhibitions.

The guests toured the museum's main collections and exhibition projects, including "Treasury of Azerbaijani Art," "Azerbaijani Painting and Graphics of the 1920s–1980s," and "The Sixtiers: Azerbaijani Art Free from Conformism."

They also viewed the international exhibition "Dialogue of Cultures: Kazakhstan – Azerbaijan," which highlights the artistic ties between the two countries, as well as "Chronicle of the City of Winds: Baku in the Works of Artists of the 19th–21st Centuries," an exhibition dedicated to the history and distinctive character of the Azerbaijani capital.

During the tour, particular attention was given to the stories behind the creation of the works on display. The guests explored how Baku's architecture, everyday life and atmosphere have been reflected in the works of artists from different generations.

The museum's extensive collection and diverse range of artistic styles attracted considerable professional interest from the visitors.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum regularly hosts a wide range of cultural and scholarly events.

These events often bring together art historians, researchers, and curators to explore various aspects of national and international art history. They also provide a platform for presenting newly acquired artworks, discussing attribution studies, and highlighting the results of academic research.

Founded in 1937, the museum also offers art connoisseurs some of the finest examples of Western European decorative and applied arts. Its permanent exhibition features over 3,000 items displayed across 60 rooms, while approximately 12,000 additional works are preserved in its storage collections. Visitors can explore masterpieces by Italian, French, German, and Polish artists, among others.

Over the years, the museum has also successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, presenting works by world-renowned artists. These initiatives have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also played an important role in fostering cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.