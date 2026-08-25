Fire breaks out at major oil refinery in Kazakhstan

25 August 2026 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A fire broke out at the Atyrau Oil Refinery (ANPZ), one of Kazakhstan’s largest oil-processing facilities, the plant’s press service reported.

The fire started at approximately 12:35 p.m. local time at a closed-type mechanical wastewater treatment settling facility. Oil sludge inside the unit caught fire.

The cause of the incident is currently being investigated.

No injuries were reported in the fire at Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Oil Refinery, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"The causes of the fire are being established. The situation is under control," the ministry noted.

About 65 emergency personnel and 19 pieces of equipment were involved in firefighting operations.

The Atyrau refinery is one of Kazakhstan’s three major oil refineries. The facility was built during the Second World War and was commissioned in 1945.

About 99 percent of the refinery’s shares are owned by KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company. The plant has a designed processing capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

Image: azh.kz