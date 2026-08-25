Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for support on Ukraine’s Independence Day

25 August 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Azerbaijan for its support and reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries on the occasion of Ukraine’s 35th Independence Day.

In a post on social media X, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for its warm congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s consistent position in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying that Kyiv has always highly appreciated this stance.

"The current level of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, which have rich traditions, is gratifying. Our political dialogue, mutual high-level visits, and cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres are important aspects of our strategic partnership. I would particularly like to note our fruitful cooperation in the energy sector, which has continued for many years," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the existence of active dialogue at the highest level creates a favorable foundation for deepening our cooperation in various areas, especially in trade and economic, humanitarian, agricultural, investment and other fields.

The Ukrainian president expressed confidence that the friendship, mutual respect and strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger.

Image: Christophe Ena