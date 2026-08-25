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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Fitch: Gold accounts for 36% of SOFAZ assets, strengthening Azerbaijan’s external buffers

25 August 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch: Gold accounts for 36% of SOFAZ assets, strengthening Azerbaijan’s external buffers
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Gold has become the largest component of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) investment portfolio, playing an increasingly important role in strengthening the country’s sovereign external financial buffers, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch reported that SOFAZ’s investment portfolio reached...

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