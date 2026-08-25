Fitch: Gold accounts for 36% of SOFAZ assets, strengthening Azerbaijan’s external buffers
Gold has become the largest component of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) investment portfolio, playing an increasingly important role in strengthening the country’s sovereign external financial buffers, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch reported that SOFAZ’s investment portfolio reached...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!