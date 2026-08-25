Greece moves Patriot air-defense system to Crete amid Iranian threats to US bases

25 August 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Greece has moved a Patriot air-defense battery from the island of Karpathos to Crete amid heightened concerns over reported Iranian threats against US military facilities in Europe.

The system was relocated to the Souda Bay area, home to a strategically important military facility used by the Greek Armed Forces, the United States and NATO. The move is intended to strengthen air-defense coverage around the base and its critical naval and aviation infrastructure.

The decision follows reports that Iran could consider targeting US military facilities in Europe if Washington escalates military pressure over the Strait of Hormuz. The Financial Times, citing Iranian sources, previously reported that potential targets could include US facilities in Bulgaria and Cyprus.

The Patriot battery had been deployed on Karpathos in March amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over possible ballistic-missile threats. Greek authorities have since reassessed the positioning of their air-defense assets as tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel have intensified.

Greek media reported that the battery, along with its personnel and equipment, was transported from Karpathos and is expected to operate near Souda. Images showed the system being prepared for transport by barge.

The Greek Defence Ministry has not publicly commented on the reported redeployment.

Athens is also reportedly assessing additional measures to protect critical infrastructure and military facilities, while Greek officials consider a direct Iranian attack on Greece itself unlikely.