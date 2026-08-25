Canada to build new icebreakers

25 August 2026 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Canadian government plans to invest 11.2 billion Canadian dollars (about US$8 billion) in the construction of six new icebreakers for the country’s Coast Guard.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the project during a speech in Lévis, Quebec. According to Carney, construction is expected to begin in autumn 2027, with the ships scheduled to be completed over the following five years. The project is also expected to create around 5,000 jobs.

The vessels will be built by Quebec-based shipbuilder Chantier Davie and will gradually replace Canada’s aging fleet of heavy and medium icebreakers. Carney described the agreement as the largest shipbuilding contract in Quebec’s history.

The new ships are intended to strengthen Canada’s ability to operate in the Arctic, where melting sea ice is opening previously inaccessible routes and increasing interest from major powers. Canada has one of the world’s largest icebreaker fleets, although Russia operates a significantly larger and more powerful fleet, including several nuclear-powered icebreakers.

Ottawa has increasingly focused on the Arctic because of its strategic importance. The region is rich in natural resources and is becoming more accessible as climate change reduces sea-ice coverage. At the same time, Canada faces the challenge of monitoring and protecting one of the largest coastlines in the world.

Carney has previously emphasized that Canada must be able to defend and monitor its vast Arctic territory without depending entirely on other countries. The new icebreakers are expected to play an important role in this strategy by supporting Arctic patrols, resupply missions, scientific research and emergency operations.

Canada’s Arctic coastline is so vast that it accounts for a huge share of the country’s total coastline. Icebreakers are therefore important not only for national security but also for maintaining access to remote communities, supporting commercial shipping and responding to emergencies in waters that can remain covered by ice for much of the year.

The project also highlights a broader trend: as the Arctic becomes more accessible, countries are investing heavily in ships, ports and other infrastructure to strengthen their presence in the region. Canada’s new icebreakers are expected to become a key part of that effort.