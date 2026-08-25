Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan partnership could become backbone of Turkic world connectivity [COMMENTARY]

25 August 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Uzbekistan marks another stage in the rapid rapprochement between Baku and Tashkent. Relations between the two countries have expanded beyond the traditional political and humanitarian agenda, with economic cooperation, investment, industrial partnerships and transport connectivity gaining increasing importance.

The growing focus is no longer limited to expanding bilateral trade. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are increasingly exploring opportunities to establish production chains that could connect Central Asia with the Caspian Sea, Türkiye and European markets. This development gives the bilateral partnership a broader strategic dimension. Uzbekistan, with its large domestic market and industrial potential, can strengthen its access to western markets, while Azerbaijan can further consolidate its role as a key transit and logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe.

Analyst Emre Diner, in a commentary for AzerNEWS, said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Uzbekistan should be interpreted as an indication that the Turkic world is moving beyond the rhetoric of cultural unity and beginning to emerge as an economic and geopolitical centre of power.

"Azerbaijan is not merely a brotherly country in this equation. Baku is also a strategic bridge connecting Central Asia with Türkiye and Europe," Diner noted.

He emphasized that Uzbekistan strengthens the eastern flank of the Turkic world through its population, production capacity and political influence in Central Asia.

According to the expert, the two countries’ focus on trade, investment, logistics and Trans-Caspian transportation aims to contribute to the institutionalisation of the Organization of Turkic States through concrete projects.

Diner noted that the development of the Middle Corridor, the expansion of bilateral trade and the implementation of joint economic projects were among the principal topics discussed during the meetings.

He stressed the broader strategic significance of President Aliyev’s visit to Tashkent, saying that the rapprochement between Baku and Tashkent is transforming the Caspian Sea from a geographical divide into a shared connectivity route for the Turkic world.

"The transition from strategic partnership to alliance, reinforced by the concept of "eternal friendship," represents a qualitative transformation in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations. It demonstrates that cooperation between the two countries is no longer limited to changing economic interests or short-term political priorities. Their relations are being institutionalised as a long-term strategic commitment," Diner said.

He added that this development has three important dimensions: political trust between the two leaders, stronger coordination between state institutions, and the expansion of cooperation into defence, energy, transportation, investment, education, and culture.

Diner emphasized that the concept of "eternal friendship" also provides continuity beyond the terms of the current presidents.

"The objective is to transform the close relationship between President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev into an enduring partnership between the two states and their peoples," he noted.

The foreign policy expert stressed that the true significance of the new alliance will depend on whether it can create permanent institutions, joint investments and measurable economic results.

"It should also be underlined that the latest summit placed particular emphasis on translating every dimension of the alliance into concrete outcomes," Diner added.

According to the analyst, President Aliyev’s visit should not be viewed merely as a symbolic meeting between two brotherly countries, but as an important step in the Turkic world’s search for economic sovereignty and strategic connectivity.

"If this emerging axis succeeds in achieving its principal objectives, the Turkic world will no longer be an actor seeking a place within an order established by others. Instead, it could begin shaping the emerging order in Eurasia. President Aliyev’s visit should therefore be interpreted as a powerful step toward that transformation," he said.

He also emphasized that coordination between Baku and Tashkent can significantly enhance the diplomatic influence of both countries.

"Within the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan provides the strategic connection extending toward Türkiye and Europe, while Uzbekistan represents one of Central Asia’s principal demographic, economic, and political centres," the analyst pointed out.

Diner said that joint action by Baku and Tashkent could help the Organization of Turkic States move beyond its identity as a predominantly cultural organisation and evolve into an effective platform for cooperation in transportation, energy, trade, security and foreign policy.

"Closer coordination at the United Nations could also enable the two countries to develop common positions on sovereignty, territorial integrity, sustainable development, climate diplomacy, regional connectivity, and the reform of international institutions. This cooperation would allow the Turkic states to speak with a stronger and more unified voice on international platforms instead of acting as separate players. Such coordination should not be interpreted as an attempt to establish a new bloc against other powers. It would be more accurate to view this process as an effort to strengthen the strategic autonomy and negotiating capacity of the Turkic world within an increasingly multipolar international system," he highlighted.

Diner further remarked that the growing partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan could create one of the principal bridges connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus.

"Uzbekistan can reach the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe through the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, while Azerbaijan can expand its economic and political presence deeper into Central Asia," Diner underlined.

He emphasized that cooperation in ports, railways, customs procedures, digital documentation systems, logistics centres, energy transmission networks and joint industrial projects could transform this geographical connection into genuine economic integration.

Diner added that Azerbaijan’s participation in the consultative mechanisms of the Central Asian states further strengthens its role as a link between the two regions.

He noted that, in the longer term, this transportation and trade network could extend toward Pakistan through north–south routes and potentially complement the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC.

However, he stressed that such an expansion would depend on infrastructure development, the harmonisation of customs systems, access to financing and, most importantly, security and stability along the relevant routes.

"The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan partnership should therefore not be viewed solely within the framework of bilateral relations. It could become the central axis of a broader connectivity architecture linking Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe - and potentially Pakistan in the future," Emre Diner added.

Ultimately, Baku and Tashkent are not simply strengthening their bilateral relations - they are constructing the political and economic backbone of a more connected and influential Turkic world.

The visit to Tashkent signals that the Turkic states are beginning to create an independent sphere of action by strengthening connectivity among themselves, rather than being forced to choose between major powers.