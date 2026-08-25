Donald Trump proposes "Lake America" name for Lake Ontario

25 August 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Lake Ontario could be renamed "Lake America."

Such a change would be reminiscent of the Republican president’s unilateral action last year by executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

"The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer," he wrote on Truth Social. Lake Ontario, one of North America’s Great Lakes, lies on the border between the United States and Canada.

Earlier, the U.S. president called members of the Canadian leadership "clowns" and threatened a serious deterioration in relations between Washington and Ottawa.

The United States and Canada are embroiled in a trade dispute, with Ottawa expected to announce retaliatory measures on Tuesday after the Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend following the collapse of negotiations between the two countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that he had decided to suspend trade negotiations with the United States. He said Ottawa would impose retaliatory tariffs, which are expected to take effect on September 8. Carney also stressed that a "trade war" has begun between the United States and Canada.

Image: Alex Brandon / AP