Strait of Hormuz tanker traffic falls to lowest level

25 August 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated again, the number of tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to its lowest level.

According to Belgium-based company Kpler, only two tankers passed through the strait on Monday, marking the lowest daily number of crossings since the conflict began.

The tensions between the United States and Iran, which have continued since February 28, are putting increasing pressure on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. With Iran refusing to allow vessels to pass through the strait, tanker traffic along one of the world’s most important energy routes has slowed significantly.

Several LNG carriers and crude oil tankers entered the Strait of Hormuz from the Gulf of Oman today.

Data from UK-based ship-tracking company Vortexa showed that daily oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz fell to 5 million barrels on the previous day. During the seven days through Sunday, the average was approximately 6–7 million barrels per day.

Before the conflict in the Middle East, roughly one-fifth of global crude oil and petroleum product supplies, as well as around one-fifth of global LNG supplies, passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Image: Reuters