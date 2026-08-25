Israeli settlers attack AFP journalists in West Bank

25 August 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli settlers attacked journalists from Agence France-Presse (AFP) in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday while they were covering tensions between settlers and Palestinians, the news agency said.

The three-member AFP team was reporting from Jannatah, near Bethlehem, when a confrontation broke out between settlers and Israeli activists supporting local Palestinians. The army later ordered reporters to leave the area, which it had declared a "closed military zone."

Soon after, more settlers arrived and began throwing stones at journalists and activists. An AFP reporter was hit in the chin with a stick and suffered minor bleeding. The journalists later found their two vehicles damaged, with smashed rear windows and punctured tires. The Palestine Red Crescent said five people received treatment for injuries.