Azerbaijan’s Prague exhibition sparks fury in Armenian opposition

25 August 2026 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Ibrahim Aliyev | Day.az

Sometimes, the reaction of the other side is enough to assess the effectiveness of an information campaign abroad. An exhibition organised by Azerbaijanis in the heart of Prague clearly hit its target: two weeks later, it is still being discussed in the Armenian parliament, with barely concealed irritation.

To begin with, an open-air exhibition was held in Prague’s Old Town Square, focusing on the historical and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan and Qarabag.

The event was supported by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and organised by Farid Amiraliyev, coordinator of the Czech branch of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of Eastern Europe and founder of the Land of Fire organisation.

Judging by the reaction from the Armenian opposition, the event achieved its objective.

Lilit Galstyan, an opposition member of the Armenian National Assembly, said that the exhibition featured historical photographs showing the historical presence of Azerbaijanis in Qarabag and Armenia.

What particularly angered Galstyan was the promotion of the Western Azerbaijan issue directly within the European public sphere.

The Armenian MP effectively acknowledged that Azerbaijan is increasingly presenting its position to an international audience and is not limiting itself to diplomatic statements. According to her, such events are becoming part of a broader information campaign beyond the region.

At the same time, Galstyan turned her criticism towards her own government, accusing official Yerevan of passivity on the international stage. She complained that Azerbaijan was consistently promoting its historical and political narratives, while the Armenian side was preoccupied with internal conflicts.

Her statement that the concept of Western Azerbaijan, as she put it, “has already come to our lands” was also telling.

In other words, an ordinary public event in the centre of Prague proved sufficiently visible to trigger an angry reaction from the Armenian opposition.