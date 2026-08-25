Angel Reese set WNBA rebounding record

25 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese has set a new WNBA record for the most rebounds in a single regular-season game.

In a 78–71 victory over Los Angeles, the American forward grabbed an incredible 26 rebounds, breaking the previous WNBA record of 24 rebounds, which had been set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2023.

Reese, 24, joined the Atlanta Dream this season after previously playing for the Chicago Sky. Chicago selected her with the 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and she quickly established herself as one of the league’s most dominant rebounders.

Her record-breaking performance is another milestone in what has already been an impressive young career. Reese has become known for her physical style of play, strong rebounding ability and consistency around the basket.

Reese’s 26 rebounds are not only a WNBA record but also a remarkable example of her impact on the game beyond scoring. A performance like this can completely change the rhythm of a match, giving a team many more second-chance opportunities and extra possessions.

At just 24, Reese is already making WNBA history — and her record-breaking night could be another sign that she is becoming one of the league’s biggest stars.