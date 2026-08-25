Netanyahu confirms evacuation of UNRWA facilities

25 August 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the country's authorities started evacuating facilities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jerusalem.

"The State of Israel will not allow an organization whose employees were involved in terrorism and the October 7 massacre to operate in its territory and will act against it with all means," Netanyahu stressed.

Moreover, Hamas condemned earlier today Israel's raid on the UNRWA complex in the West Bank, which allegedly sheltered a "Hamas container."