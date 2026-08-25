Sabah thrash Hapoel Be’er Sheva 5–2 in Champions League play-off

25 August 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani football club Sabah have scored a sensational 5–2 victory over Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie.

Sabah, who lost the first leg 2–1, turned the tie around with a dominant attacking display in Baku.

The Azerbaijani side extended their advantage to 5–2 late in the match, sending the home crowd at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium into celebration.

The result represents a remarkable turnaround for Sabah, who had faced the difficult task of overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Sabah's Champions League campaign has already included victories over KuPS and AGF, with the team reaching the play-off round after eliminating Danish side AGF 5–2 on aggregate.

The second-leg victory puts Sabah in a commanding position in their bid to advance to the next stage of UEFA's premier club competition.