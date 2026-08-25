Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

25 August 2026 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, congratulated Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and success in your responsible state activities. I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family.

Respectfully,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation