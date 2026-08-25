Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, congratulated Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
Dear Mehriban Arifovna,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.
I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and success in your responsible state activities. I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family.
Respectfully,
Vladimir Putin
President of the Russian Federation
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