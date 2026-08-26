President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sabah football club on victory [PHOTO]

26 August 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

"I sincerely congratulate "Sabah" football club on their splendid victory and securing qualification for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League. The special joy and pride it brings to see a newly formed team achieve such a great success in such a short time. Our clubs' consistent qualification for the second consecutive time to compete in the main stage of the world's strongest club tournament is yet another clear indicator of the progress Azerbaijan has made across all spheres and of our country's position as a sports nation. I wish the "Sabah" club new victories and successes in the upcoming matches!" the post says.

This was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's "X" social network account.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Sabah football club on qualifying for the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

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