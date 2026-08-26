Third day of Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum underway in Tashkent

26 August 2026 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The third and final day of the Silk Road Finance and Technology Forum is being held in Tashkent.

The main venue for the final day’s sessions is the Center for Islamic Civilization.

The final day of the forum focuses on the development of Islamic finance, the integration of ethical financial instruments, and their role in strengthening economic resilience across the regions of the historic Silk Road.

The sessions bring together international experts, representatives of relevant ministries and government agencies, senior officials from the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as delegations from countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia.

Participants are discussing the development of regulatory frameworks for Islamic financial products, the expansion of the sukuk (Islamic securities) industry, the digitalization of ethical investments, and their integration with modern fintech platforms.

Particular attention is being paid to expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises through partnership-based financing mechanisms, as well as creating new cross-border investment corridors based on the principles of transparency and risk sharing.