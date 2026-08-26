NASA launches telescope to explore Universe and find planets

26 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

NASA is preparing to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a new observatory designed to study some of the biggest mysteries in the universe, including dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets. The launch is scheduled for August 30, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Roman Space Telescope is designed to survey enormous areas of the sky and provide a much broader view of the universe than previous space telescopes. Scientists hope it will help them understand how the universe has evolved, why its expansion is accelerating and how galaxies and planetary systems form.

Roman will also search for exoplanets — worlds orbiting stars outside our Solar System. Its wide field of view will allow astronomers to study huge numbers of stars and potentially discover thousands of new planets.

The telescope will be launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets currently in operation. The rocket uses three Falcon 9-derived booster cores to generate the enormous amount of thrust needed to carry heavy payloads into space.

NASA teams completed the mission’s Flight Readiness Review on August 21, confirming that the spacecraft, launch vehicle and ground systems were ready to enter the final stage of preparations. The telescope is being integrated with SpaceX hardware before it is enclosed inside the rocket’s protective payload fairing.

After launch, Roman will travel to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2 (L2), located about one million miles (1.5 million km) from Earth. This region offers a stable environment and allows the telescope to maintain a clear view of the cosmos while minimizing interference from the Sun, Earth and Moon.

Roman’s primary mirror is 2.4 meters (7.9 feet) across — about the same size as Hubble’s mirror — but the telescope is designed to see a much larger area of the sky at once. NASA says its field of view will be at least 100 times wider than Hubble’s, potentially allowing Roman to measure light from around a billion galaxies over the course of its mission.

Another remarkable feature is the amount of data Roman is expected to generate. The observatory is designed to produce roughly 10 terabytes of scientific data per day, creating an enormous archive for astronomers around the world. Its primary mission is planned to last five years, with the possibility of extending it to about ten years.

If the launch goes ahead as planned, Roman could become one of NASA’s most important tools for studying the “dark” side of the universe — and its observations may help answer questions that have remained unresolved for decades.