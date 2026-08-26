China develops hypersonic unit to counter air targets

26 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has reportedly developed a new type of hypersonic maneuverable warhead capable of carrying and launching air-to-air missiles, potentially allowing it to engage valuable airborne targets at a considerable distance.

According to Bloomberg, the technology could allow Chinese forces to threaten high-value aircraft such as airborne command posts located up to 1,000 miles (about 1,609 km) from the launch site. The development is reportedly part of Beijing’s broader effort to make its missile arsenal more versatile and capable of performing a wide range of military missions.

Bloomberg sources also claim that Chinese specialists have managed to integrate air-to-air missiles with certain types of hypersonic cruise missiles. Some other missiles have reportedly been equipped with additional capabilities for attacking targets on the ground.

If confirmed, the technology could pose a significant challenge to US air operations in a potential conflict with China. High-value aircraft such as airborne command and control platforms, early-warning aircraft and aerial tankers normally operate far behind the front lines, where they are considered relatively safe from many conventional threats. A weapon capable of approaching them at hypersonic speed could force the US and its allies to reconsider how these aircraft are deployed.

However, many details about the Chinese system remain unknown. It is unclear how close the technology is to operational deployment, how accurately the warhead could identify and engage targets, and whether any other country has developed a similar combination of hypersonic technology and air-to-air missiles.

According to Pentagon estimates published in 2024, China possessed at least 3,150 ballistic missiles and around 300 land-based cruise missiles. These figures were approximately 147% and 50% higher, respectively, than the estimates published in 2015, when the United States began regularly releasing such data.

The United States is also developing long-range weapons designed to attack airborne targets. One example is the AIM-174B, a long-range air-to-air missile based on the SM-6 family, with an estimated range of hundreds of kilometers. The US is also working on the AIM-260 JATM, which is intended to provide advanced long-range air-combat capabilities. In addition, the US Navy has been working on next-generation long-range air-to-air weapons designed to extend the distance at which aircraft can engage enemy targets.

Hypersonic weapons are generally defined as systems capable of traveling at speeds above Mach 5. Their greatest advantage is not simply speed. High speed combined with maneuverability can make them much harder to detect, track and intercept than traditional ballistic trajectories.

If the reported Chinese technology proves reliable, it could have an important impact on the so-called “high-value target” problem in modern warfare. Instead of attacking frontline fighters, an adversary could focus on the aircraft that provide command, radar coverage, refueling and coordination — potentially forcing them to operate much farther from the battlefield.