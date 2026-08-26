Armenia says it won’t prevent Russians from entering the country

26 August 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian authorities will not prevent Russians from entering the country, Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan told the Russian television channel Dozhd.

In an interview with journalist Ekaterina Kotrikadze, Simonyan was asked whether Armenia would be prepared to receive Russians seeking to avoid being sent to the front.

"Nobody at the border is going to ask anyone why they have come here," Simonyan said. He noted that Russian citizens can enter Armenia without an international passport. "A Russian person, I can say only one thing: ‘Welcome to Armenia.’ Here we love and respect everyone," he added.

He said Russians arriving in Armenia would find what they were looking for and would be free to return to Russia whenever they wished.

"Armenia will in no way obstruct [their arrival], and if necessary, we will help," Simonyan said.

His comments come as demand among Russians for housing in Armenia is reportedly rising sharply. The Russian outlet Verstka, citing local real estate agents, reported that demand for rental properties has increased rapidly and is approaching the levels seen in 2022.

It should be noted that Armenia became one of the main destinations for Russians leaving the country after the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.