National weightlifting team claims multiple medals in Kosovo [PHOTOS]

26 August 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani weightlifter Fakhraddin Allahverdiyev has won three silver medals at the 2026 EWF European Youth & U15 Championships in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Competing in the 85 kg category, Allahverdiyev lifted 122 kg in the snatch and 150 kg in the clean and jerk. He won silver in both events. His total of 272 kg also earned him a silver medal in the overall standings.

The European Weightlifting Federation's official records list Allahverdiyev in the 85 kg category.

Azerbaijan finished the championships with 15 medals, including three gold, five silver and seven bronze.

The 2026 EWF European Youth & U15 Championships is organized by the European Weightlifting Federation.

The tournament features weightlifters from across Europe in the Youth and Under-15 age groups.

Weightlifting has a long history of success in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani lifters have won medals at European and world championships, as well as the Olympic Games. The country has also produced European and world champions in different weight categories. The sport is overseen by the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, which represents the country in international competitions.

The federation was established in the mid-20th century, during the Soviet era, when weightlifting was already a popular and highly competitive sport in the region. After Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the AWF was restructured to function as an independent national governing body. Since then, it has worked to rebuild and modernize the sport, aligning itself with international standards and organizations such as the International Weightlifting Federation.

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation is currently headed by President Kamran Nabizade.

The main goals of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation include developing weightlifting at both grassroots and elite levels, identifying and nurturing young talent, and improving the overall quality of coaching and training systems across the country.

Another key objective of the AWF is to achieve strong results on the international stage. Azerbaijani weightlifters have competed in major events such as European Championships, World Championships, and the Olympic Games, often achieving notable success.