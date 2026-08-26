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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Crypto market retreats to $2.65 trillion as major coins lose ground

26 August 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
Crypto market retreats to $2.65 trillion as major coins lose ground
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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A decline in the prices of most major digital assets was recorded in the cryptocurrency market over the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Bitcoin fell by...

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