Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

26 August 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, congratulated Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my deepest respect and sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I wish you robust health, prosperity, inexhaustible energy, happiness, and continued success in your multifaceted activities.

I express my sincere gratitude to you for your support in strengthening cooperation between the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that bilateral interaction will continue to develop successfully, creating opportunities for the implementation of new joint initiatives and projects.

Respectfully,

Igor Babushkin

Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation