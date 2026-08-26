Offshore jack-up rig leg extension works completed ahead of schedule

26 August 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The first deployment of a CC8800-1 Boom Booster configuration in the UAE helps to extend the working life of an offshore asset, maximizing its value.

Mammoet has successfully completed a series of heavy lifting operations as part of the Rig BW Maromba B WHP conversion project at Drydocks World Dubai.



The project involves the conversion of the former VALARIS 247, a heavy-duty jack-up drilling rig being repurposed into a wellhead platform for deployment at the Maromba field offshore Brazil.



Commissioned by Drydocks World, Mammoet provided engineering, equipment and specialist personnel to lift and install nine rig leg extension sections. The scope involved three legs, each consisting of three triangular sections weighing approximately 105 t and measuring 10.2m in height and 16.2m in width.



A key milestone for the project was the first deployment of this CC 8800-1 Boom booster crane configuration in the United Arab Emirates. Configured with a 120-metre main boom and a 96-metre luffing jib, the crane delivered the hook height and lifting performance required to safely install the leg extension sections.



The Boom Booster, fitted to the crane's main boom, extended its lifting capability, allowing heavy components to be lifted to greater heights and at longer working radii without the need for a larger crane.



A comprehensive engineering package, including lifting studies, ground bearing pressure calculations and detailed execution procedures, ensured every lift could be planned and executed safely within the operational constraints of the shipyard environment.



The project increased the height of all three rig legs from 175m to 205m, enabling the converted platform to operate at its future offshore location. The lifting works were completed ahead of schedule.



“The BW Maromba B WHP conversion project is an important project for Drydocks World, bringing together our engineering, fabrication and project delivery teams to prepare the platform for its next operational life,” said Ajith Puthenveettil Ramachandrakurup, Senior Project Manager at Drydocks World.

“The successful completion of the rig leg extension works is a significant milestone in that journey. We appreciate Mammoet's contribution in providing the specialist heavy lifting expertise required to safely execute this phase of the project."



"Repurposing offshore assets is becoming an increasingly important way for operators to extend the life of existing infrastructure, maximize the value of previous investments and reduce the need for new construction," said Samar Iqbal, Project Manager at Mammoet.



"We're proud to support Drydocks World on the Rig BW Maromba B WHP conversion project, applying our engineering expertise and heavy lifting capabilities to help prepare the platform for its next phase of operation”.

Once the conversion program is complete, the BW Maromba B wellhead platform is expected to be deployed at the Maromba field offshore Brazil, supporting the next phase of the development.