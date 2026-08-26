Israel orders expulsion of Dutch representatives from Gaza coordination centre

26 August 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has ordered the expulsion of Dutch representatives from the International Support Center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat, citing what he described as a series of “anti-Israel” measures by the Dutch government.

Sa’ar announced the decision on Tuesday, saying it had been approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the latest trigger was a Dutch law banning trade in products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, which is due to take effect next month.

“Representatives of the Netherlands will be expelled immediately from the International Support Center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat,” Sa’ar said in a post on X.

According to the Israeli foreign minister, a formal notification was delivered to the Dutch Embassy in Israel, while US representatives were also informed of the decision. The Dutch representatives have been given one week to leave Israel.

Sa’ar accused the Dutch government of pursuing an increasingly hostile policy toward Israel, pointing to the new legislation as the latest example.

He also alleged that the Dutch government's policy was accompanied by what he described as an “unprecedented wave of antisemitism and boycotts” in the Netherlands.

“Our message is clear: Whoever acts against Israel will have no foothold in the region. Israel will not allow steps against it without a response,” Sa’ar said.