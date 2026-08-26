Armenia’s Investigative Committee faces criticism over alleged torture of police officer

26 August 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia’s Investigative Committee is facing criticism after charges were brought against a police officer who allegedly suffered torture at the hands of investigators from the same body while in detention.

Police officer Sargis Bagratunyan was arrested along with two relatives following a fight outside the Yerevan City Investigative Department. According to the Investigative Committee, Bagratunyan and a group of around 20 people attacked two investigators while under the influence of alcohol.

However, Bagratunyan’s lawyer has alleged that his client was subjected to severe physical violence inside the Investigative Committee building, reportedly under the supervision of the head of the department.

The lawyer said Bagratunyan sustained extensive bruising and that his police uniform was torn during the alleged incident.

The allegations have prompted criticism in Armenian media and among human rights advocates, who have raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest in the investigation. In particular, they argue that the Investigative Committee’s role as a prosecuting and investigative body could undermine the credibility and independence of proceedings when members of the same institution are accused of torture.