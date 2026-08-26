Junior badminton players enjoy success in Georgia [PHOTOS]

26 August 2026 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani young badminton players won a number of medals at the Batumi Cup Youth International 2026 in Batumi, Georgia.

Murad Garayev and Aida Gurbanova won gold in the U11 mixed doubles. Garayev and Turkish player Dogan Ayan also took gold in the U11 boys' doubles.

Other Azerbaijani gold medalists included Ismayil Garayev and Zulfugar Karimov in the U13 boys' doubles, Omar Mehdi in the U15 boys' singles, and Yusif Kamalov and Omar Mehdi in the U15 boys' doubles.

Murad Garayev and Yusif Kamalov won silver in the U11 and U15 boys' singles events, respectively, while Banu Ibrahimli took silver in the U15 girls' singles. Omar Mehdi and Ayla Zeynalova also finished second in the U15 mixed doubles.

Azerbaijani players also won bronze medals in several events. Aida Gurbanova and Turkish player Melis Demir took bronze in the U11 girls' doubles.

In the U13 events, Ismayil Garayev and Zulfugar Karimov won bronze in the boys' singles, while Deniz Ahmadli and Lala Ismayilova took bronze in the girls' singles. Karimov and Ahmadli, as well as Garayev and Ismayilova, won bronze in the mixed doubles. Ahmadli and Ismayilova also claimed bronze in the U13 girls' doubles.

Azerbaijani badminton has developed steadily in recent years, with national team players competing successfully at European and international tournaments.

The country has also placed greater focus on youth development, with young badminton players taking part in international competitions and gaining experience at different age levels.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation has played an important role in supporting the development of the sport and promoting its growth at both youth and senior levels.

Founded in 1962, the federation has become one of the most active members of the world badminton family with international tournaments, development programs and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

The Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026 international badminton tournament in Baku brought together promising young badminton players from several countries, providing them with an opportunity to gain international experience and compete in a strong field.

The tournament will also mark an important step in the development of junior badminton in Azerbaijan.

The tournament featured athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the United States, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Georgia.