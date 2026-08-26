Azerbaijan exports $151.9 million in copper ores and concentrates in January-July

26 August 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan exported more than 69.1 thousand tons of copper ores and concentrates worth $151.9 million in January-July 2026, according to statistics on exports of non-oil products of Azerbaijani origin.

According to the State Customs Committee, the value of copper ore and concentrate exports increased 9.5-fold, while the physical volume rose 6.8-fold compared with the same period of 2025.

Copper ores and concentrates accounted for 6.79% of Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports in value terms during the reporting period.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported more than $2.239 billion worth of non-oil products of Azerbaijani origin in the first seven months of 2026, marking a 20.3% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.