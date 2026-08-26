Azerbaijan exports $151.9 million in copper ores and concentrates in January-July
Azerbaijan exported more than 69.1 thousand tons of copper ores and concentrates worth $151.9 million in January-July 2026, according to statistics on exports of non-oil products of Azerbaijani origin.
According to the State Customs Committee, the value of copper ore and concentrate exports increased 9.5-fold, while the physical volume rose 6.8-fold compared with the same period of 2025.
Copper ores and concentrates accounted for 6.79% of Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports in value terms during the reporting period.
Overall, Azerbaijan exported more than $2.239 billion worth of non-oil products of Azerbaijani origin in the first seven months of 2026, marking a 20.3% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!