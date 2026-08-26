New island emerges in Caspian Sea [VIDEO]

26 August 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new island has emerged in the northern part of the Caspian Sea off Kazakhstan’s coast, apparently as a result of the continued decline in the sea’s water level.

According to Yerbolat Mukhashov, founder of Caspian Holiday, new islands have begun appearing over the past four to five years in the northern Caspian, particularly around a group of islands known as habitats for Caspian seals.

One of the most recently formed land areas has been named Rybachy Island. It is located approximately 500 metres east of Svyatoy Island and about 30 kilometres from the village of Bautino in the Mangystau region.

The area includes several islands, including Kulaly, Morskoy, Svyatoy, Podgorny, Usharal, Mayakshykan and Dolgiy. The emergence of new land is being viewed as another visible indication of the significant changes taking place in the Caspian Sea as its water level continues to fall.

Mukhashov noted that wolves are among the main inhabitants of the islands. Wild boars and badgers can also be found in the area, while the surrounding waters and coastal zones support a variety of fish and bird species, Lada.kz reported.

Scientists have warned that if the current trend of declining water levels continues, the newly formed island could gradually increase in size. Over time, it could potentially become an important habitat for wildlife, including nesting grounds for rare bird species and a resting or breeding site for Caspian seals.

Image: Lada.kz