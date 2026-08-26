Baku, Ankara eye closer film industry cooperation [PHOTOS]

26 August 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A panel discussion on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in cinema has been held in Lachin as part of the Lachin International Film Festival (LIFF 2026).

The discussion focused on joint film projects, cooperation between filmmakers from the two countries and the development of modern cinema. Turkish director Suat Köçər spoke about the joint feature film "Maryam", while Azerbaijani director Elchin Musaoglu highlighted the role of film festivals in developing professional contacts and creating opportunities for new projects.

The panel also covered the development of young filmmakers, creative work and international cooperation. The event continued with questions from the audience and an exchange of views.

The Lachin International Film Festival is the first international film festival held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The festival focuses on short films and provides a platform for filmmakers, young creative professionals and cinema experts from Azerbaijan and other countries.

Nearly 300 films from 47 countries were submitted for LIFF 2026. A total of 38 films were selected for the official programme, including 20 international and 18 Azerbaijani productions. The programme includes films from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Norway, France, Ukraine, Pakistan, Germany, Poland, Spain, Indonesia, Moldova, Serbia and India.

Film screenings are being held at LaCinema in Lachin, alongside panel discussions, meetings and other events involving Azerbaijani and international cinema professionals.

The festival also focuses on supporting new filmmakers and encouraging international cooperation. Its main award, the Golden Oak Branch, is inspired by the oak trees of the Lachin region.

LIFF 2026 provides an opportunity for filmmakers and young creative professionals to present their work, exchange ideas and develop professional contacts through screenings, discussions and meetings in Lachin.