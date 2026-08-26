Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate one of his sons

26 August 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran attempted to assassinate one of his sons, although he did not provide details about when or where the alleged plot was organized or which son was targeted.

Netanyahu made the claim on Monday during a telephone interview with Channel 14, a conservative Israeli television outlet known for its supportive coverage of his government.

“This is an incredible event. Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill him, it tried to kill one of my sons,” Netanyahu said.

The claim comes as Netanyahu's coalition faces declining support in opinion polls ahead of Israel's general election scheduled for October, following the recent US-Israeli war with Iran.

The war began with a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and four members of his family, including his daughter Bosra and 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra.

The right-wing US publication Newsmax, citing an unnamed US law-enforcement source, reported that Netanyahu's 35-year-old son Yair Netanyahu was the alleged target of an Iranian assassination plot while he was in Florida.

Netanyahu has two sons and a daughter. According to The Jerusalem Post, both of his sons and his wife were placed under enhanced personal protection by Israeli authorities in July.

No independent evidence of the alleged assassination plot has been publicly presented.