Drone crash sparks massive fire at Wildberries logistics center in Russia

26 August 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics center in the city of Kotovsk, Russia’s Tambov Region, after a drone crashed into the facility.

Tambov Region Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said the fire spread across an area of more than 100,000 square meters. One company employee was injured in the incident.

Kotovsk Mayor Alexey Plakhotnikov urged residents to remain indoors and keep their windows closed due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and exposure to burning materials. Residents were also advised to avoid unnecessary movement around the city for the next two days and to use delivery services instead.

Meanwhile, in the Lipetsk Region, two people, including a 14-year-old teenager, were killed after a drone crashed into a private residential house.

A fire broke out at the house following the drone crash.

Amid the continuing attacks, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade, Arman Shakkaliyev, announced that Wildberries plans to build logistics warehouses in Kazakhstan. However, on August 5, the e-commerce company said it has no plans to relocate its main logistics hubs outside Russia, while confirming it will continue expanding its network by constructing new facilities abroad.